Senior Cop Accidentally Shoots Bar Attendant While Displaying Firearm

A bar attendant is undergoing treatment for a serious bullet wound after a senior police officer allegedly mishandled his firearm at a bar in Kapcherany Trading Centre, Bomet County, on the night of Tuesday, November 26, 2024.

The Officer Commanding Station (OCS) from Trans Nzoia County was reportedly demonstrating the weapon’s operation to a drinking companion when the firearm discharged, striking the bar attendant in the stomach.

The injured attendant was quickly rushed to Litein Hospital for medical treatment.

Confirming the bizarre incident, Bomet County Deputy Police Commandant Jamleck Ngaruiya said that officers from Kapletundo Police Station responded promptly, secured the area, and took statements from the pub owner and witnesses.

The police report revealed that the officer was disarmed and taken into custody for questioning. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.