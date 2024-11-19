MPs Reject Proposal to Create New Peacebuilding Commission in Kenya

Members of Parliament have rejected the government’s proposal to create a new Commission for peacebuilding in Kenya.

The National Assembly Committee on Cohesion and Equal Opportunities criticized the Interior Ministry’s plan to establish the National Peace Building Commission (NPC), calling it a misguided move that would duplicate existing roles.

At a joint retreat with the National Integration and Cohesion Commission (NCIC) in Mombasa, Committee members, led by Chairman Adan Haji, were informed that the proposed Commission would also oversee the management of the Peace Building Fund.

NCIC Chairman Dr. Samuel Kobia explained that the proposal was part of a report drafted by a Committee of Experts appointed and funded by the Interior Ministry.

The report outlined several initiatives aimed at promoting peace, cohesion, and integration across the country. Kobia clarified that the United Nations Development Programme(UNDP) had initiated the drafting process, with the Interior Ministry overseeing it, while the NCIC was invited to present its views along with other entities.

The report also recommended empowering national peacebuilding institutions to launch sustained programs that educate Kenyans, particularly the youth, on their rights, roles, and responsibilities in peacebuilding.

Despite these proposals, MPs strongly opposed the creation of another Commission, arguing that Kenyans could not bear additional financial burdens.

Ndhiwa MP Martin Owino suggested that instead of establishing a new Commission, the government should focus on strengthening the NCIC.

He expressed concerns, stating, “These businesses of creating new Commissions that don’t serve Kenyans adequately has caused a lot of discomfort among citizens. Creating a new Commission yet we have NCIC will cause jitters among Kenyans.”