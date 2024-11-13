Gachagua’s Church Visit Controversy: DCI Responds to “Misleading” Claims

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has denied claims that its detectives attempted to prevent former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua from attending a church service at Priesthood Fellowship Church in Kahawa West, Nairobi, on Sunday.

Reports from a local daily suggested that the church’s founder told congregants that government officials had tried to block Gachagua’s appearance, asserting that his presence could provoke unrest and threaten peace in the area.

According to the article, the church’s board secretary-general explained that, following the service, detectives visited the pastor’s residence in Ruiru, Kiambu County, to question his decision to host the former deputy president. The church leader reportedly stood firm, insisting that Gachagua’s attendance was part of a regular service, prompting the detectives to leave after a short exchange.

The publication also claimed that the priest had to switch vehicles after learning he was being followed by detectives in unmarked Subaru cars. These detectives allegedly cited Gachagua’s presence as a potential threat to national security, suggesting that his attendance might incite the community against the government.

On Tuesday, November 12, the DCI released a statement rejecting the report as “false and misleading,” accusing the article of misrepresenting the agency’s actions and intentions.

DCI head Amin Mohamed emphasized that the Directorate strictly operates within the law and does not interfere with the activities of other institutions. “We want to clarify that these allegations are entirely false and appear to aim at misrepresenting the actions and intentions of the DCI,” Mohamed stated.

The agency also refuted the article’s claim that it failed to provide a comment, clarifying that the Directorate had promptly responded to the reporter’s request and that the writer acknowledged receipt of this statement.

DCI officials urged the daily to thoroughly verify facts, ensure balanced perspectives, and approach sensitive topics responsibly to uphold standards of truth and fairness in journalism.

“This is especially crucial when the information impacts individuals’ reputations and the integrity of institutions,” the statement added.