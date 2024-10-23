Methu Alleges Ksh10M Bribery for Senators to Support Gachagua’s Impeachment

Senators loyal to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have made bold accusations regarding intense lobbying efforts during the Senate’s recent impeachment process.

According to Nyandarua Senator John Methu, a massive behind-the-scenes campaign targeted the removal of Gachagua, involving substantial financial incentives that cast doubt on the integrity of the proceedings.

Methu, who labeled the lobbying effort as unprecedented, alleged that some senators were offered up to Kes. 10 million to vote for Gachagua’s impeachment. In a televised interview, he questioned his colleagues’ motivations, suggesting that financial incentives may have influenced the outcome.

“Who is more likely to be swayed by money—me, a 33-year-old, or someone like Senator (Tabitha) Karanja? Whose life could be drastically changed by such a large sum?” Methu asked. He noted that, given his relatively young age and limited resources, it might be assumed that he would be more susceptible to such offers.

However, he maintained that he and his allies resisted the temptation, choosing instead to focus on justice and the well-being of their constituents.

“I don’t think Ksh10 million would make much difference in the lives of some, but for us, it could,” Methu said. “Despite that, we stood by our principles and put the people who elected us first.”

Methu went on to criticize those who might have voted for Gachagua’s removal for personal gain, suggesting that such actions betray the trust of the electorate.

“If someone uses money to influence an impeachment vote or to protect personal business interests, does that mean those priorities are more important than the voters who put them in office?” he challenged.

The Nyandarua Senator also highlighted that the push to oust Gachagua had been underway for some time. He expressed frustration over President William Ruto’s determination to see the Deputy President removed, despite existing court orders protecting Gachagua’s position.

“What has pained me the most,” Methu said, “is that some of those who supported the impeachment were from Gachagua’s own region. Even worse, it appears that incentives were given to secure their votes.”

Tabitha Karanja Denies Bribery Claims

In response, Senator Tabitha Karanja categorically denied any involvement in bribery. She insisted that her decision to vote in favor of Gachagua’s removal was entirely her own, rooted in her judgment and the interests of her constituents.

Karanja emphasized her integrity, stating that she could not be “bought” to make a decision that didn’t align with the will of the people she represents. “If there was money changing hands during this process, I certainly didn’t see it,” she said.

Kiambu Senator Karungo wa Thang’wa also shed light on the pressures leading up to Gachagua’s impeachment. He revealed that Gachagua’s allies faced immense pressure to convince him to step down.

According to Thang’wa, influential figures repeatedly approached them, urging Gachagua to resign as a way to secure his retirement benefits and keep his political options open for the 2027 election.

“We were approached by some prominent individuals, and we kept Gachagua informed about what was happening,” Thang’wa disclosed. “Even some of those who eventually opposed the impeachment considered asking him to resign because the pressure was intense, but we stood our ground.”

Thang’wa strongly opposed the idea of abandoning a current position for uncertain future prospects. “You can’t pressure someone to vacate a seat and then suggest they run for another position in the next election, especially when many are already eyeing those opportunities,” he argued.

“Being a contender in an election is not a guarantee that someone will be elected. It is thus important to fight for the seat that you have now to the bitter end.”

Thang’wa expressed disappointment that some individuals continued to target Gachagua, even after the impeachment and the alleged financial incentives involved.

“It’s disheartening to see that some are still not satisfied with the damage they’ve done, even after all the money spent to remove him,” he said.