Wetangula Accused of Rudeness Over Debt for German Shepherds

Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula faces a lawsuit for allegedly failing to pay Kes. 281,000 for the supply of German Shepherds and related training services.

Isoka Bethwel filed the lawsuit in the Small Claims Court, claiming that Wetangula hired him to supply two male German Shepherd dogs along with training services.

Bethwel also reports that Wetangula instructed him to provide additional items, including two packs of dog food, four packs of Brave Active dog food, training sleeves, leashes, choke chains, and grooming brushes. Moreover, the claimant supplied a dog nail cutter, five liters of dog shampoo, and five liters of kennel disinfectant, bringing the total amount to Kes. 348,100.

Although Bethwel received an initial payment of Kes. 100,000, he asserts that Wetangula has not honored their agreement and still owes a balance of Kes.248,100.

Court documents reveal that Bethwel attempted to recover the remaining balance, but Wetangula reportedly responded rudely and refused to pay.

“I tried reaching out to the Respondent to recover the said balance but the Respondent rudely and adamantly informed me that the he would not pay me the remaining balance,” reads court papers

Despite multiple attempts to secure payment, Bethwel claims he has been compelled to seek legal action. He states that the unresolved payment has caused him psychological distress and that he risks losing the remaining balance if the court does not intervene.

“I waited for the payment of the remaining balance of Ksh. 248,100, but all was in vain,” Isoka Bethwel said. He is now seeking the court’s help to ensure he receives the full amount owed.