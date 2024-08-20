Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Law Aimed at Regulating Maandamanos

Members of Parliament have launched a public participation process for a Bill proposing strict measures against protesters.

Known as the Assembly and Demonstration Bill 2024 and sponsored by Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku, the Bill seeks to impose tighter regulations on public demonstrations across the country.

The Bill includes provisions that grant law enforcement extensive powers to manage protests deemed disruptive to public order. It proposes stringent penalties, including fines of up to Kes. 100,000 and potential jail terms for offenders.

National Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge has published a public notice inviting the public to submit their views on the Bill through memoranda. He requests feedback via postal address, hand delivery, or email by Monday, September 9, 2024.

The Bill, categorized under the National Assembly Administration and Internal Security, outlines a strict code of conduct for demonstrations. It bans banners, placards, speeches, or songs that incite hatred based on cultural, racial, gender, linguistic, or religious differences.

Additionally, the Bill prohibits actions or words likely to incite violence against individuals or groups. It also seeks to ban wearing masks or clothing that obscures a protester’s face, attire resembling police or military uniforms, and possession of weapons during protests.

Amidst the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests led by youths against the government, Geoffrey Ruku announced that he had heard the public’s concerns about the new regulations. Ruku, a Democratic Party MP, stated he would write to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to formally withdraw the Bill.

Ruku explained that the Bill aimed to uphold Article 37 of the Constitution and enhance safety for protesters, non-protesters, and businesses.

Despite his commitment to withdraw the Bill, the move to public participation suggests he did not fully follow through on his promise.