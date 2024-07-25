Ruto Promises Freedom for Innocent Protesters and Support for Victims’ Families

President William Ruto announced that the government will drop charges against innocent individuals arrested during recent anti-government demonstrations. The Head of State also promised to swiftly address police abuses that occurred during the protests.

Addressing the media at State House on Wednesday, President Ruto expressed deep regret over the loss of lives and injuries sustained during the demonstrations.

“It is with deep regret that I have to say that many Kenyans lost their lives and others were injured. This is not how our democracy should be run,” he stated.

President Ruto emphasized that while charges against innocent protesters will be dropped, those responsible for the violence and deadly outcomes will face justice.

“Many people have been arrested and charged with various offenses. Charges will be dropped for innocent people arrested during the protests. But suspects will be brought to book and punished,” he added.

Additionally, President Ruto announced that the government would provide necessary support to families who lost loved ones during the demonstrations.

“The government will provide necessary assistance to the families who lost their loved ones. The livelihoods of innocent people have been destroyed in the last month. The government will support these people on the road to recovery,” he said.

Ruto also reminded the National Police Service to exercise its mandate in full accordance with the Constitution.

“All violations by the police must be dealt with swiftly. As citizens, we must strike a balance and exercise our rights so that it doesn’t undermine the desire for a peaceful nation for all of us,” he remarked.