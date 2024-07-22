KNUT Demands Proper Expertise for Education CS, Warns of Strike

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has sharply criticized President William Ruto’s nomination of Julius Ogamba as the Education Cabinet Secretary (CS).

The union argues that the nomination overlooks the need for an education specialist in this critical role.

KNUT’s second national vice chairman, Aggrey Namisi, expressed concern that Ogamba, a professional lawyer, lacks the necessary background in managing education affairs.

Namisi stated that Ogamba would be more appropriate for the position of Attorney General (AG) rather than leading the Education Ministry. He pointed out that Ogamba would need several months of learning and induction to fulfill his responsibilities effectively.

Ogamba, who was the running mate of former Education CS Ezekiel Machogu in the Kisii County gubernatorial race during the last general election, does not meet the union’s expectations for this role.

“We wanted a person who has been a classroom teacher and risen through the ranks. He must understand the basics of education,” Namisi said during the 17th Annual General Meeting of the Chepkoilel KNUT branch in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, on Saturday.

Namisi further expressed doubt about Ogamba’s ability to manage the transition to the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

“We are asking the President to give us the right person to manage the education docket. We need someone who will complete the transition to CBC,” he added.

With slightly over two years remaining in President Ruto’s first term, Namisi argued that the President should have nominated someone who would require no induction to run the Ministry of Education competently.

The union says it expected that nominees would be chosen based on their skills and expertise relevant to their positions. Namisi cautioned that if the National Assembly approves Ogamba’s nomination, the government might need to hire several advisors to assist him in managing the education docket.

“All our grade nine students will transition to senior school with three pathways in 2026. It requires a person who understands the model. The earlier we plan by hiring the right CS the better,” he said.

Chepkoilel KNUT branch executive secretary Sammy Bor also voiced concerns over the nomination. He pointed out that the President had several educationists who could competently lead the Ministry of Education with minimal induction.

Bor highlighted the need for a professional educationist to oversee the country’s education transition effectively.

“The country’s education is going through a transition, and there is a need for a professional educationist to midwife this process. We have no problem with the nominee as an individual, but we are worried that it will take time for him to catch up,” he said.

In addition to concerns about the nomination, KNUT officials have warned of potential industrial action if the government fails to enhance teachers’ salaries in accordance with the 2021-2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

“We have agreed with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) that the last batch of the 2021-2025 CBA will be honored and teachers will enjoy enhanced salaries by the end of July. If they do not pay by the end of the month, we will have a serious industrial problem which will result in a nationwide strike,” Namisi warned.