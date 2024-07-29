Govt Scraps Appointment Requirement for Passport Collection

The Immigration Department has announced changes to expedite the passport acquisition process after significant public outcry.

In a notice issued on Sunday, July 28, 2024, the department stated that applicants will no longer need to book an appointment to collect their passports. This change follows numerous complaints raised by Kenyans online regarding the passport application process.

“We have simplified the passport delivery process: applicants are no longer required to book an appointment to collect their passports,” the statement read.

Additionally, the Immigration Department launched a new communication channel to address applicants’ concerns.

“We have a dedicated team to expeditiously address issues raised from all social media platforms. The Directorate of Immigration Services is listening and open to all emerging issues. Contact us,” the department stated.

Applicants can directly contact the Immigration Department through the following channels: