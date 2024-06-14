Raila Supporter Nuru Okanga to Spend Five Days in Jail

Nuru Okanga, an outspoken diehard supporter of ODM leader Raila Odinga, will spend at least five days behind bars following a Court order granting the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions the authority to detain him.

In a statement released on Thursday, June 13, 2024, the ODPP announced that the Milimani Law Courts had granted them five days to detain Okanga at the Muthaiga Police Station while investigations proceed.

Okanga faces accusations of publishing false information, among other charges, with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) tasked to conduct the investigations.

According to the ODPP, Nuru Okanga is also under investigation for Cyber harassment, as outlined in Section 27 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, among other offenses.

Okanga was arrested on June 11, 2024, at his home in Kayole estate, Nairobi County, and taken to the DCI headquarters for interrogation before his arraignment.

The investigating officer informed the court that initial investigations had uncovered suspicious accounts allegedly managed by the suspect.

The prosecution stated that the flagged accounts had posted malicious and false information about the Republic of Kenya and its leadership, advocating for public disturbance.

Prosecution Counsel Virginia Kariuki told the court that police are investigating the ongoing dissemination of detrimental comments posted online across various social media platforms and websites linked to Nuru.

These comments, disseminated through platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, are deemed a threat and may contribute to disturbances affecting peace, order, and public safety according to the ODPP.

Furthermore, police have identified Okanga as a repeat offender in connection with this investigation. Nuru Okanga’s case is scheduled for mention on June 18, 2024.