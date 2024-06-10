Gachagua Apologizes to Ruto for Being Late to Akorino Event in Nakuru

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua apologized to President William Ruto on Sunday after arriving late to an event in Nakuru.

Gachagua arrived at the Annual Akorino Prayer Conference, held at Nakuru Boys’ High School, about one hour after President Ruto.

When it was his turn to address the gathering, the DP first apologized for his lateness and described himself as the most disciplined official in President Ruto’s government.

“Mr. President, first of all, I want to ask for forgiveness from you for coming late. I am not an undisciplined person. I was a uniformed officer and in your government, I am the most disciplined person,” he said.

Gachagua explained that he had issues with his transport arrangements.

“I delayed to leave and was stuck between Longonot and Naivasha for almost two hours before I could get here,” he added.

The DP at the same time thanked President Ruto for attending the Akorino service after local leaders sent him an invite through Gachagua.

“I am the happiest person today,” the DP told Ruto.

During the event, President Ruto launched the Akorino Sacco – Nakuru Chapter. The President donated Kes.10 million to the Sacco as a start and promised to contribute more if the Sacco proves successful.

“I told the Akorino Sacco – Nakuru Chapter to organize themselves well and linked them with experts in the cooperatives field to train them, and I am glad,” Ruto said. “So, this is what we shall do: I will help you with Sh10 million for a start, and after one year, come for another Sh10 million.”

However, regarding the second batch of Kes10 million, the President told Sacco members they would receive the money only if they demonstrated effective use of the initial donation.

“After one year, come for another Sh10 million, but getting this second donation will depend on how well you’ve organized the Sacco. If you show good organization, the donation may even be more than Sh10 million,” Ruto said.

Ruto further warned Sacco members to be good stewards of the donations, adding that failure to do so might land them in his bad book.

“If you misuse the money, I will come and pinch your ears,” the President said jokingly.

Ruto urged them to be prudent with the donation. He quoted the Bible from the Book of Luke 16:10, which states, “If you are faithful in little things, you will be faithful in large ones.”