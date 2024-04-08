Raila Odinga Hosts Moses Kuria for Lunch at his Nairobi Home (PHOTOS)

Opposition leader Raila Odinga hosted Public Service and Delivery Management Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria for lunch on Sunday at his Nairobi home.

During the lunch, the CS, who has been rallying support for the former Prime Minister’s candidacy for the African Union Commission’s top seat, dined with his close family members and friends.

Kuria, who posted the photos on Twitter, clarified that his visit was a component of the ongoing nationwide support for Raila’s AU candidacy.

“As part of the ongoing national support for my very good friend Rt Hon RailaOdinga ‘s candidature for the position of African Union Commission Chair, today my mother Teresia, my wife Joyce, my friends and I were treated to a sumptuous lunch by Mama Ida Odinga as we wished Baba good health, vitality, and courage as he embarks on his journey,” Moses Kuria wrote on Twitter.

At the same time, CS Kuria extended well wishes to the Azimio leader, expressing hopes for good health, vitality, and courage as he embarked on his journey.

Kuria added that the meeting provided him with an opportunity to share perspectives on various AU initiatives.

“I also shared with Baba my perspectives on various AU initiatives including the Africa Continental Free Trade Area, Africa 50, Agenda 2063, and the ongoing conversation around converting the Kenya School of Government into the Africa School of Government as an AU Affiliate,” the CS noted.

The Photos.