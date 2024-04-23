Kenya Power to Conduct Power Maintenance in Nairobi, Nyeri, and Coast Today

Kenya Power will today interrupt power supply in specific areas of Nairobi, Nyeri, and the Coast to facilitate system maintenance.

In a public notice issued on Monday evening, the utility firm stated that the scheduled interruption of electricity supply would last for eight hours from 9 am to 5 pm.

In Nairobi, the maintenance will affect customers around Riverside Drive, Githogoro, and Karura.

At Riverside Drive, power will be out at the German High Commission, Uganda High Commission, Riverside Mews, Riverside Grove, Riverside Residency, and Mandari Kindergarten.

Areas along Mzima Springs Road, part of Tende Drive, Strathmore School, International Organization for Refugees, Siri Aribindo Avenue, Millennium Apartments, 9th Riverside, One Riverside, Riverside Lane, Riverside Gardens, Gem Suits, Office Park, Allianz Insurance Plaza, and adjacent customers will also experience interruptions.

In Githogoro, affected areas include homes and business establishments along part of Northern Bypass, Githogoro village, and adjacent customers.

At Karura Forest, affected offices include the Kenya Forest Services, KEMFRI, Karura Forest Prim, and adjacent facilities.

In Nyeri County, customers affected will be those situated around Ring Road and Ngangarithi areas.

This includes parts of Nyeri town, Kamukunji, Temple Road Primary and Secondary schools, Total Temple Road station, Hekima Academy, and AIPCA Ngangarithi.

Other affected areas are Cosolata Cathedral and Consolata Mathari Dispensary, Kenya Salvation Army School, Green Hills Hotel, Nyeri Polytechnic, Kamakwa market, Ciaraini, and Classic Slaughter.

Additionally, Ngangarithi, Muthaiga, Kimathi, Ringroad, Baraka, Mumbi estates, and adjacent customers will also experience interruptions.

In the Coast region, only those residing around Mtondia will be affected by the scheduled power interruptions planned for Tezo, Chumani, Mtondia Quarries, and adjacent customers.