Cop Fires Gun Inside Bar After After Phone Seized for Unpaid Alcohol Bill

A police officer went berserk and opened fire inside a wines and spirits joint in Narok County after staff confiscated his phone for failing to settle a Kes.2,220 bill.

According to a police report, Dennis Imai visited JJ Wines and Spirits at around 6 pm on Sunday when Jackline Jemeli immediately snatched his phone for a previous beer bill.

The cop reportedly left the local pub and returned a while later while armed with a rifle.

“The said police officer left the beer den only to re-emerge 30 minutes later in full uniform and armed with a rifle in the company of an unknown bodaboda rider,” the report stated.

The officer is reported to have demanded his phone back, and when the attendant did not comply, he fired a round before being whisked away by the boda-boda rider. No injuries were reported.

Officers visited the scene to recover the spent cartridge but their efforts proved futile as they suspected the officer took it before fleeing, Citizen TV reports.

Meanwhile, a further probe into the incident has since been launched.