On Monday, Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki directed security agencies to crack down on the organizers and financiers of the heckling observed in Kericho and Bomet counties during President William Ruto’s visit to the Rift over the weekend.

While touring Kericho County, Kindiki ordered police to swiftly address incidents of disorderly conduct in political gatherings, complete investigations, and apprehend the organizers, financiers, and perpetrators of hooliganism in the county, regardless of their political or social status.

“You must expeditiously conclude investigations into the recent incidents and apprehend all persons who organise, finance, and orchestrate hooliganism in the county regardless of their political or social standing,” Kindiki ordered.

The Interior boss stated that the Kericho County Security Management Team have performed commendably well in law enforcement and crime prevention.

However, despite acknowledging the decrease in crime statistics, Kindiki emphasized that incidents of disorderly conduct and violence in political gatherings are unacceptable.

To address the recent conflicts in Kericho, CS Kindiki convened a meeting with the Kericho County Security and Intelligence Committee, led by County Commissioner Gabriel Kitiyo.

The meeting also aimed to discuss the nationwide crackdown on the manufacture, distribution, sale, and consumption of illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, and psychotropic substances.

Security managers at all levels across the country were instructed to ensure strict compliance and enforcement of the 25-point policy and operational guidelines on curbing illicit brew and substance abuse, which were issued by the government on March 6, 2024.

Kindiki emphasized that security managers would be individually accountable for any shortcomings in eradicating illicit substances within their jurisdictions.