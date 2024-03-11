The Haitian Football Federation (FHF) has appointed former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne as the new senior men’s national team coach.

The Caribbean nation’s FA announced that the decision to appoint the French tactician was made based on satisfaction with Migne’s experience.

“The Haitian Football Federation (FHF) announces the appointment of Frenchman Sebastien Migné as the new coach of the senior men’s national team.

“Originally from the French commune of La Roche-sur-Yon, Sebastien Migné brings with him a rich and varied experience in the world of football,” stated the FA.

Haiti’s soccer body highlighted that Migne’s impressive resume includes collaboration with notable coaches, including Claude Le Roy.

“After a playing career in France and England, he embarked on a coaching career, which led him to prestigious positions in various national teams. As assistant to Claude Le Roy and Jean-Pierre Papin, Sebastien acquired remarkable tactical expertise and vision of the game.

“His hard work and commitment were rewarded with significant successes, including winning the Persian Gulf Cup with the Oman team,” it noted.

During Migne’s tenure with Kenya, he secured a qualification ticket for the 2019 African Cup of Nations finals held in Egypt.

Unfortunately, Harambee Stars exited the tournament in the group stage with just one victory against Tanzania.

The FA’s statement added, “Under his leadership, the Kenya national team reached historic heights, qualifying for the 2019 AFCON after a 15-year wait, and was nominated for the CAF Awards as the Best Men’s Team of the Year.

“Migne was also the head coach of the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, and, more recently, served as the assistant coach of Cameroon.”