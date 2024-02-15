Drone Space has announced an upcoming conference that focuses on the intersection of AI, Drone Technology, and Data Analytics.

Scheduled for March 26 and 27, the event will convene innovators, professionals, enthusiasts, and industry leaders from the region to showcase the latest advancements and trends.

As the demand for cutting-edge advancements in artificial intelligence, drone technology, and data analytics grows, this conference aims to create a platform for exchanging knowledge, networking, and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to streamline the application and address existing gaps in access and training.

The two-day conference will also feature panel discussions for industry experts and stakeholders to explore the necessity and modalities for developing comprehensive AI and drone technology policies and frameworks.

This is intended to ensure responsible innovations and promote equitable access to their benefits for all communities in the region.

“This conference promises to be a transformative experience. It will bring together experts and innovators from the realms of artificial intelligence, drone technology, and data analytics from across the region. Attendees can expect two days of insightful discussions, hands-on workshops, and exclusive networking opportunities, all aimed at shaping the future of these dynamic industries of AI, Drone Tech, and Data Analytics,” said Drone Space Director Tony Mwangi.

The conference arrives at a time when various sectors of the economy are progressively adopting and integrating artificial intelligence into their operations to enhance efficiency and maximize performance.

AI has already showcased its potential with transformative outcomes in sectors such as business operations, healthcare, education, agriculture, financial services, and e-commerce, among others.

According to the 2022 Oxford Insights Government AI Readiness Index report, Kenya emerged fifth in Africa for its preparedness to adopt Artificial Intelligence in delivering public services. The country not only surpassed its East African counterparts but also set the pace for the region.

“The objectives of this conference are well aligned with the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Empowerment Agenda (BETA), and we are confident that it will help unlock the enormous potential especially of the youth and enhance their participation in developing home-grown technological solutions to common problems in our economy,” Tony added.

Key Highlights of the Conference

The conference will encompass several key highlights, including engaging talks by renowned experts in AI, Drone Technology, and Data Analytics during the keynote speaker sessions, providing insights into the latest trends and future directions.

Additionally, ‘Thought Leadership Panel Discussions’ will facilitate in-depth conversations on topics such as AI-driven drone applications, data-driven decision-making, and ethical considerations in emerging technologies.

An ‘Exhibition Showcase Zone’ will offer an interactive space featuring the latest products, technologies, and solutions from leading companies and startups in AI, Drone Tech, and Data Analytics.

The event will also host a Hackathon (Innovation Showcase): a dedicated space for startups to pitch and demonstrate their groundbreaking solutions, attracting potential investors and collaborators.

Furthermore, hands-on workshops will provide practical sessions, allowing participants to gain hands-on experience with the latest tools, platforms, and technologies in AI, Drone Tech, and Data Analytics.