Kenya will host the forthcoming Centre for Anti-Corruption Studies and Research in Africa, a decision reached during the Meeting of the General Assembly of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities (AAACA) held on Tuesday, 10th January 2024.

In an effort to strengthen the fight against corruption, the AAACA has set up a regional anti-corruption body to facilitate studies and research aimed at enhancing good governance across the continent.

Twalib Mbarak, Chief Executive Officer of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), expressed appreciation for the trust placed in Kenya by its regional counterparts in assigning the pivotal role of hosting the Centre.

“The decision has been welcomed as a significant opportunity for Kenya, particularly in reinforcing collaborations, strategies, and opportunities in the fight against corruption,” said the anti-graft watchdog.

Commissioner Mbarak emphasized the crucial role the Centre will play in fostering the development and harmonization of strategies for preventing, detecting, investigating, and controlling corruption and related offenses in Africa.

The General Assembly’s resolution praised Kenya for its commitment to international and regional anti-corruption frameworks, as well as its initiatives in establishing essential anti-corruption structures.

The African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities operates in alignment with the African Union Convention and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, both of which Kenya is a signatory.

The meeting saw attendance from EACC members representing Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Uganda, and South Sudan.