The Kibera Magistrate Court has remanded the General Service Officer (GSU) linked to the murder of a woman in Nairobi’s Langata neighborhood for 21 days as investigations into the alleged killing proceed.

The suspect, Victor Otieno Ouma, was arraigned on Monday; he is attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) at the Unit’s headquarters in Ruaraka, Nairobi.

Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Kahuya allowed detectives to hold the suspects after Constable Johnson Wanjohi of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Lang’ata filed an affidavit in court.

In his affidavit, Wanjohi informed the court that various exhibits, including used condoms, were recovered. He mentioned that the deceased, 28-year-old Nelvine Museti, must have been in the company of a man.

“Some lead investigations show that the deceased was in the company of a man in her house where they must have spent the night together, they must have enjoyed their times together and the condom that we found as an exhibit shows, that some drinks were used too,” the court heard on Monday.

Items Forwarded to Government Chemist

Wanjohi further told the court that items such as an empty beer bottle, glasses with drinks suspected to be alcohol, bhang, and a partially filled two-liter bottle containing a beverage were also recovered and have been sent for forensic analysis.

“I want to inform the court that Some of the items recovered have been forwarded to the Government Chemist for Toxicology and DNA analysis,” he said.

“I urge the honourable court to give us 21 more days to detain the suspect so that we conclude our investigations which includes recording of witness statements among others.”

The GSU officer did not contest his detention and will stay in lawful custody at the Langata police station. The case will be brought up for mention again on February 8 for further proceedings.

Ms. Museti, who resided alone on the third floor of Ascort Apartments, was initially reported to have fallen to her death on January 14.