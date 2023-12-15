A portion of Nairobi residents will experience a water shortage between Friday and Saturday due to the emergency shutdown of the Sasumua-Kabete pipeline.

The Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) announced the two-day shutdown for Nairobi estates on Thursday to facilitate repairs for significant leaks along the pipeline. If not addressed, these leaks could potentially trigger major landslides, causing further damage to the pipeline.

The shutdown will start on Friday, December 15 from 7 am to Saturday, December 16 2023 at 7 am.

Areas set to experience the water service disruption, include estates along Waiyaki Way road, James Gichuru Road, Dennis Pritt Road, Ngong Road, Langata Road, Peponi Road, Kikuyu Road, Naivasha Road, Mbagathi, and Riverside Drive.

Additionally, affected areas include Lavington, Kilimani, Westlands, Parklands, Loresho, Kangemi, Uthiru, Karen, Kawangware, and Ritura.

Residents in Lang’ata, Kibera, Dam Estate, Kileleshwa, Nyayo Highrise Kibera, Ngumo, and Woodley Estates will also experience water service interruption.

“We appeal to our customers for indulgence and also urge them to use available water sparingly as we work towards restoring the supply,” said Nairobi Water Managing Director Engineer Nahashon Muguna in a statement.