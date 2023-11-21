Some political leaders from northern Kenya are urging the government to declare the ongoing floods a national disaster, given the widespread devastation in various parts of the country.

With the forecast predicting sustained rains in the upcoming days, indicating that counties in the region will continue to bear the brunt of the adverse effects of floods, the leaders emphasize that the likelihood of disease outbreaks remains high.

Led by Wajir North MP Ibrahim Saney, the group is advocating for increased support from the national government. They argue that county administrations in the region have exhausted their emergency funds, and the financial constraints faced by some have compromised their ability to reallocate budgets to address the current crisis.

“The flood situation is now dire, with 19 counties affected. Wajir has suffered the blunt. The government should declare the current situation a national disaster,” stated Saney.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua provided an update on the ongoing floods over the weekend. He said that 33 counties have been affected by the ongoing rains, with northern Kenya and the coastal regions experiencing the most severe consequences.

He noted that the government has implemented heightened mitigation measures to support those affected, including enhanced surveillance and security. Gachagua urged county administrations to allocate funds to complement the national government’s efforts.

As per the Kenya Meteorological Department, the ongoing rains are anticipated to persist until January, potentially extending until April of the following year.