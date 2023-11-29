The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) on Tuesday denied allegations that it had implemented a tax on businesses utilizing till numbers as their preferred payment method.

In a statement to the public, the revenue collecting authority dismissed the reports as false.

“Till numbers are not subject to taxation, and KRA does not collect any such taxes,” KRA noted.

The statement was issued in response to a post by a Twitter user implying that till numbers would face shutdown if their owners did not comply with certain requirements.

It was claimed that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had started tracking and shutting down businesses that failed to remit taxes following transactions through well-known digital mobile money service providers.

The user went on to assert that many retail outlets were compelled to resort to “Pochi la Biashara” after the shutdown of their till systems.

The taxman further cautioned the public about fraudulent activities involving individuals falsely claiming to collect taxes from those with till numbers.

“Beware of fraudsters purporting to do any of the above. Verify any KRA staff today on our website or by dialing *572#.”