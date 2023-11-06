Nyeri detectives have successfully recovered a staggering 417 suspected stolen mobile phones, leading to the arrest of a 32-year-old man, David Thinwa Ngatia, in connection with the theft.

The recovery operation unfolded following the arrest of two muggers, John Kariuki and James Thuita, who were caught red-handed snatching mobile phones from unsuspecting shoppers in Gatitu, Nyeri, on November 1, 2023.

After the arrests, detectives promptly proceeded to Gatitu shopping center, where they cornered Ngatia, identified as an accomplice.

Ngatia, who ran a mobile phone repair shop, was taken into custody, and the ensuing search of his business premises revealed a cache of stolen items.

Among the confiscated goods were two TV sets, three laptops, two cameras, 47 mobile subscriber SIM cards, and an HP printer, all of which have been seized and preserved as evidence.

The Nyeri security command has issued a warning regarding a surge in pickpockets, particularly those targeting smartphones. However, they assure the public that the police are actively monitoring and investigating these criminal activities.

“Meanwhile, David joins John and James as a guest of the state for the weekend, with his arraignment scheduled for Monday,” said the DCI.