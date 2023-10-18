Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua announced on Monday that Kenyans can expect to experience the benefits of the economic and development policies implemented by the Kenya Kwanza administration within the next six months.

Speaking at Kapkatet Stadium in Bureti Constituency, Kericho County, during the opening of a Universal Health Care (UHC) conference, the DP acknowledged that President William Ruto’s administration is grappling with economic challenges exacerbated by global trends, particularly the surge in oil prices.

“I want to assure Kenyans that in the next six months, they will start getting benefits of the economic and development that we put in place after assuming power one year ago,” Gachagua said.

Adding: “You all know that we inherited a battered economy and a financially broke government that was reeling from debts, but I am glad to report to you that the country will emerge from those challenges due to the tough policies that we are implementing.”

Gachagua implored Kenyans to exercise patience and rally behind the government.

“We have had many challenges as a country in delivering on our promise, but the fruits of our labour will be felt in the next six months,” he assured.