On Sunday, a joint effort by detectives from Nairobi, DCI Imenti North, and DCI Igembe Central successfully rescued a woman who had been abducted in Nairobi last week.

Shankara Adan Hassan, 39, was abducted along Likoni Road in Makadara while en route to work at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, where she sells tea and snacks in the cargo section.

On the night of October 12, Shankara Adan Hassan was traveling in a taxi from Eastleigh Section 3 to JKIA, when the taxi was halted by individuals claiming to be police officers.

The driver reported that the incident occurred around 10 p.m. when a group of men in a salon car signaled him to stop as he drove ahead of them.

Two occupants alighted from the vehicle, one of whom was in full police uniform. The man in uniform instructed Ms Adan Hassan to board their vehicle, informing the driver that she was wanted. They claimed to be escorting her to Shauri Moyo Police Station for interrogation.

The driver explained that the woman had been a regular customer, often transporting her from Eastleigh to the airport and back. Upon realizing the suspicious nature of the incident, he contacted the victim’s relatives.

When they arrived at Shauri Moyo Police Station, they found that their sister was nowhere to be found.

Police reported that the registration number of the motor vehicle into which the victim was coerced was not documented.

Police investigations led detectives to Meru County, where they arrested a suspect, Abdullahi Mohamed Guled, in Maua town.

Following interrogation, he guided them to an abandoned residential house at Kachiongo on the outskirts of Maua Town, where the victim was found.

During her captivity, she had been surviving on water alone.

The police also recovered a salon car, which has since been confirmed to be the same that was used to abduct the victim.

Police stated that they are searching for two other suspects involved in the case.

The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention, and the suspect, along with the motor vehicle, were escorted to DCI Makadara Nairobi for further legal proceedings.

The motive behind the incident remains unknown, according to the police.