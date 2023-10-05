A group of Al-Shabaab militants experienced the repercussions of their actions while planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along the Amuma-Ruka Road in Garissa County.

The IED detonated, resulting in the immediate death of two militants, while others scattered from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

“Scattered limbs, parts of the human digestive system and tatters of the ragtag militia’s fatigues littered the scene, demonstrating the level of impact of the explosion. Also found at the scene was a battery and some wires believed to have been part of the explosive,” the DCI said in a report on Tuesday night.

Confirming the incident, Northeastern Regional Commissioner John Otieno disclosed that border patrol officers found two additional bodies several kilometers away from the explosion site. Both individuals succumbed to severe injuries related to the incident.

Commissioner Otieno underscored the importance of collaboration between the public and security authorities. He urged citizens to share valuable and actionable information about individuals they suspect might pose a threat to the country’s progress and security.