Maxine Wahome’s trial for the alleged murder of rally driver Asad Khan commenced on Wednesday at the Milimani High Court, with two prosecution witnesses testifying about his history of violence.

Testifying before Justice Lilian Mutende, Chemutai Sogomo Chepkorir, the first prosecution witness and a neighbor of the deceased claimed that Asad had six prior relationships that fell apart due to his violent character.

A resident at Preston Court Apartment in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, since 2013, Chemutai revealed that only one of Asad’s relationships lasted long, primarily because he had a child with the woman.

Providing her testimony about the December 12, 2022 incident that resulted in Asad’s death, Chemutai informed Justice Mutende: “There was violence. I was terrified. I phoned my cousin, requesting them to come and help me leave my residence because I couldn’t endure the violence occurring upstairs.”

Under cross-examination by Senior Counsel Philip Murgor and Maxine’s legal team consisting of lawyers Steve Kimathi and Andrew Musangi, Chemutai recounted that chaos erupted at approximately 8 a.m. She recounted hearing screams, intense and forceful pounding on the floor, and objects crashing down.

“Broken glass fell through my window from Asad’s third-floor house…There was somebody crying and Asad was hurling insults …I heard Maxine crying…” Chemutai said.

She informed the judge that, as the violence persisted, she reached out to the gate guard, Hassan Wesonga Oyugi, and requested him to intervene and halt the altercation. She also called the chairman of the residents’ association, Samuel Kimani Kihanya.

” The violence persisted…I heard screams and shouting with Asad hurling unprintable insults at Maxine.”

“Who was screaming during the fights, Maxine or Asad?” Murgor asked the witness.