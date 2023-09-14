Kenyans applying for passports will soon be required to collect their travel documents within a Government-specified time, Interior Cabinet Secretrary prof Kithure Kindiki has said.

The CS announced the plan to launch a nationwide Rapid Results Initiative (RRI) on collection of passports on Tuesday, when he made an impromptu visit at the Eastern Regional Immigration Offices in Embu Town.

Speaking during the fact-finding mission, CS Kindiki expressed satisfaction with service delivery at the offices. He however noted that many passport applicants had not collected their passports, not only in Embu but in nearly all offices throughout the country.

He said the Embu office alone had approximately six thousand uncollected passports, while Nairobi was holding close to 30,000.

CS Kindiki said the government will enforce a mandatory requirement for all passport applicants to collect their passports within a specified period, which will be announced on Wednesday next week.

“We will even publish those passport numbers and the names of the applicants telling them they must come and collect them,” he said, adding that more measures will be announced for those who will decline.

CS Kindiki added: “You cannot put us under pressure as immigration officers to give you a passport then when it is printed you don’t come for it.”

The CS further stated that for those who ultimately fail to collect their passports, the law would be applied to determine the appropriate disposal method.