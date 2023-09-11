President William Ruto has announced government plans to construct a State Lodge in Meru County.

Addressing an interdenominational prayer service in Laare, Meru County on Sunday, President Ruto said the decision stems from his desire to increase accessibility to the citizens and to effectively address their concerns, eliminating the necessity for frequent visits to Nairobi.

“I have secured government land here in Meru, and I will come to build a state accommodation facility here. Those complaining that I visit Meru a lot should be ready because now I will stay here and solve issues of this region here. There will be no need to travel to Nairobi,” he said.

Currently, Kenya boasts three official state houses located in Nairobi, Mombasa, and Nakuru. In addition, the government has officially designated seven State Lodges, situated in Nyeri, Kisumu, Eldoret, Garissa, Kisii, Kakamega, Rumuruti, and Cherangany.

Should the president follow through with his commitment to build an additional lodge in Meru, the total number of official residences designated for Kenya’s head of state will increase to 12.