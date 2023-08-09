Government projects that have stalled will be relaunched and expanded.

President William Ruto said the projects will also be modernised to cater for the growing population.

He noted that the Government was starting afresh so that all its projects are completed within a span of two years.

This, he explained, will check the wastage of resources.

“No new project will be launched before we complete the running ones.”

The President argued that the latest move is in tandem with the Late President Mwai Kibaki’s rallying call that Kazi Itaendelea.

He spoke on Monday during the commissioning of the Othaya Sewerage Project – Last Mile Connectivity in Othaya.

The President also addressed the people and traders in the town.

In Tetu, he commissioned the 2,500-acre Kaiguni Irrigation Project which will increase the value of horticulture products by Sh500 Million a year and create at least 15,000 jobs.

He was accompanied by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga and MPs led by Majority Leader Kimani Ichungw’ah.

Earlier, the Head of State launched the tarmacking of the 45-Kilometre Ichamara-Rutune in Mukuruwe-ini.

He said that the Government was keen on ensuring that roads are modernised to stimulate commerce.

