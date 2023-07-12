Okiya Omtatah says he has received multimillion offers to withdraw his case against the Finance Act 2023.

Speaking at the People’s Anti-corruption Summit on Tuesday, the Busia Senator claimed to have received offers of at least Sh200 million from unnamed people to rescind his petition. Omtatah said he turned down the offers as he is a law-abiding citizen.

“We have to ensure that we abide by the law. They believe everyone has a price. Right now if you look at the money I have been offered to withdraw the petition (it) has reached 200 million. But I tell them, my price is one, if you can’t govern vacate the office for those who can govern,” said Omtatah.

The Senator expressed his commitment to upholding the principles of justice and fighting corruption.

Omtatah pledged to uphold the principles of justice and fight corruption. He vowed not to compromise the integrity of the legal process and emphasized that his petition was driven by a genuine concern for the welfare of the public and the economy.

Lady Justice Mugure Thande has since suspended implementation of the Finance Act 2023 pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed by Omtatah.