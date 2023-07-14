According to a survey conducted by market research company TIFA, the performance of President William Ruto’s government has received a low approval rating, with the majority of Kenyans believing that the country is headed in the wrong direction.

TIFA released the report on Wednesday; it conducted the survey between June 24, 2023, and June 30, 2023. The survey employed Computer-Assisted-Telephonic-Interviews (CATI) and involved 1,530 respondents.

The survey covered views about the country’s direction and the performance of President Ruto’s government since he took over from Uhuru Kenyatta 10 months ago.

TIDA established that 56% of the respondents believe that the country is heading in the wrong direction. 25 percent of Kenyans are optimistic that the country is moving in the right direction.

Among the minority who consider the country’s current direction as positive (25%), there is little agreement on their reasons, with a small plurality (24%) citing the leadership of the Ruto government as the main reason for their positivity.

Irrespective of their political affiliations, the vast majority of Kenyans who perceive the country’s current direction as wrong cited the ever-increasing cost of living.

Overall, Kenyans who participated in TIFA’s research gave Ruto a C+ score based on their feelings about the president fulfilling his campaign promises.