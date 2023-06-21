Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale says President William Ruto’s administration will finally bring an end to Al-Shabaab attacks both within the country and in neighboring Somalia.

Duale, while addressing the public Baraza in Masalani town on Tuesday, declared that the government is resolute in preventing any terrorist attacks across the nation.

At least 22 officers have died in the last 2 weeks in Garissa and Lamu counties, while one suspected Al Shabaab terrorist was arrested last Thursday on the Garissa – Dadaab road by a multi-agency team.

“We want to tell Al-shabaab, we will not allow you , come what, to come to any part of the Kenya to preach radical ideologies, kill our security officials and our citizens. Our defense forces will hunt you whether in our borders or inside Somalia and we will get you,” Duale said.

“This administration is the one which will bring an end to terror attacks both in the country and in Somalia because we have a moral authority to defend our country and participate in regional peace and security,” he added.

In a renewed effort to eradicate Al-Shabaab attacks, Duale announced that the government plans to modernize the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and police artillery.

The CS said the government will in the next three months buy sophisticated equipment to help the police and the KDF in the fight against Al Shabaab and that the government will not be intimidated in any way.

Duale at the same time ordered all national government administrative officers to either stay on their duty posts on quit.

“If you are an assistant chief or chief or deputy county commissioner, you just stay in your duty area. All government officials must stay in their stations, we will provide security to them,” Duale said.