The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has not yet decided whether to charge celebrity rally driver Maxine Wahome over the death of her boyfriend Asad Khan.

This comes two weeks after the court granted the prosecution more time to allow the DPP to review the file on Asad Khan’s death probe and recommend necessary charges.

But on Monday, January 30, the investigating officer(IO) told the court he forwarded the file to the DPP on January 25 but there are still no directions.

“I am still looking for a response from the office of the DPP. They said that they have not made a decision on the same,” the IO said.

The Officer asked the court to close the miscellaneous file as they await further directions from the DPP.

However, lawyers Cliff Ombeta and Danstan Omari representing the family of Asad objected to the application.

Omari argued that the file cannot be closed without charging Maxine Wahome.

“The investigations officer has not disclosed the recommendations… if the DPP decides to charge the person what happens… this is the first case where we don’t have the directions,” the lawyers told magistrate Bernard Ochoi.

Omari asked the court to instead give a further mention date so that the DPP can tell the court what his recommendation is.

Meanwhile, a lawyer representing the landlord of the apartment in Kilimani where Maxine and Asad fought asked for access to the house, citing loss of income.

“As of now we have arrears of Sh.269,500…it’s our request that the IO gives back the premises to the landlord so that he does not continue to suffer loss of income, given the admission that the investigations are done,” the court heard.

The prosecution opposed the release of the apartment to the landlord until they know what directions the DPP will give.

A ruling will be delivered on February 15, 2023.