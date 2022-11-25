Online sports betting is popular in Kenya because many players have access to the internet, computers, and smartphones that support navigating through betting sites.

Various betting operators have enhanced betting experiences by developing apps to ensure that Kenyans with smartphones can bet conveniently and are not limited to using mobile phones to bet and win.

Betting apps are an important milestone for betting companies because they guarantee that players can readily access their betting accounts regardless of where they are.

Furthermore, the betting apps replicate the betting sites you use when using the internet browser, however, some would argue that the betting apps have a better presentation of sporting events, markets, and odds.

You, therefore, don’t have to worry about betting on the games of your choice, including rugby, football, tennis, boxing, basketball, and other sports.

The idea of developing a betting app is welcome by most Kenyans, however, what do you need to consider when choosing a betting app to register, play and win?

This guide with take you through the key considerations before selecting a betting app, and also tell you how to download the best betting apps for both iOS and Android.

What to consider when choosing a Betting App

User Interface

This is one of the most important factors to consider when identifying a betting app. Simplicity with all features helps you locate markets and odds without stressing out.

The icons and buttons within the app should be clearly demonstrated for you to use as little time as possible when navigating and betting.

Furthermore, the inscriptions should be clearly legible to enhance your experience with the site.

When you can read the inscriptions clearly, it means that you can make minimal mistakes when betting, and the fewer mistakes you make, the better the experience and the higher the chance you stand to win.

The desktop version’s key features

The desktop version of a betting site normally has numerous features, and it ensures that it captures everything the betting operator wants the player to access when betting.

Ensure that the app you select resembles the desktop version or fundamentally, the app should have all the key features that enable you to have a similar experience with the desktop version when using the app.

Navigation and Accessibility

Remember, there are times when you may be in a hurry to bet before resuming other activities of daily life.

The way the app is designed should therefore be an important consideration.

You should go for the app that enhances quick navigation whereby you can easily identify the sporting events of your choice in no time, bet, and carry on with your activities.

Furthermore, easy navigation is important for players who love live betting because the odds keep changing rapidly. An app that supports easy navigation guarantees that you engage with the live games conveniently without missing out.

Live Betting

There are times when you may be late to place bets or prefer placing bets when the games are already in play.

Ensure that you identify apps that have the option of you placing in-play bets to enable you to dictate your chances of winning.

The odds keep changing and you cannot always be rooted to your computer following games and betting.

The app will therefore make in-play betting more flexible because all the games will be available at your fingertips.

Payment options

Financial transactions are the backbone of betting because wagering involves money.

The app you select should guarantee that it supports all the local transaction options such as Airtel Money and MPESA.

Most Kenyans prefer mobile money transactions when betting, therefore, an app that supports mobile money would be ideal to try out.

Additionally, the transaction charges should be kept at a minimum, with the bookmaker offering incentives that will reduce what you will be charged

Promotions, offers, and bonuses

Consider the most attractive bonuses and promotions before signing up with a betting site and using the operator’s app.

Promotions range from no-deposit bonuses to bonuses awarded when you make your first deposit.

There are also other promotions based on the bets you place and how you win. Such considerations are key because they set aside the best betting apps.

Downloading betting apps on your phone

After understanding the basics of the best betting apps, it is now time to go through the procedure of downloading them for Android and iOS users.

* Downloading betting apps on Android devices

Normally, you will find an APK file on the betting operator’s website. Locate it, click on it, and download the app. Google Play Store does not support the download of betting apps, therefore, your best choice would be to get them from the operators’ websites.

* Downloading betting apps on iOS devices

Unlike Google Play Store, the iOS App Store supports the downloading of betting apps, therefore Kenyans with iOS devices can directly access the best betting apps for the App Store by clicking on them and downloading them.