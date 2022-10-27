Kakamega deputy governor Ayub Savula has claimed that he was a victim of the disbanded DCI special service unit(SSU).

Savula claimed the dreaded SSU threatened him and warned him against switching his political allegiance from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza.

“Officers from the unit threatened me that they will take me where I wanted to go and Ngong forest is just near here. They told me that they will deal with me if I didn’t support Azimio. It was a nasty experience,” he said.

The former Lugari MP said President Ruto was right to disband the alleged killer squad a week ago.

“It’s true DCI had a squad that was eliminating people. We want thorough investigations carried out and if there is anyone who killed anyone justice be done,” Savula said.

Savula also claimed officers from the DCI arrested him together with his two wives in 2017 and slapped him with fictitious charges.

He said the officers asked him to abandon Ruto’s camp to be released.

Savula spoke when he toured the Lugari Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) in Mautuma on Tuesday.