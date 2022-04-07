The year was 2018 when Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai took to social media to decry being defrauded by her then-friend Ben Kangangi.
This was about three years after the controversial car dealer had convinced Anerlisa to take a Sh19 million loan on his behalf.
Apparently, Ben Kangangi claimed he had secured a government tender to supply electrical cables and needed Sh20 million.
Anerlisa could only raise Sh7 million and had to borrow the rest. It is then that Kangangi told Anerlisa that he knew a financier who could offer the whole amount(Sh19,911,773) in less than a week.
However, after a few days, the financier identified as Dennis Mwangeka(Director, Mwananchi Credit Limited) demanded security from Anerlisa. The businesswoman then provided two cars that Ben Kangangi had surrendered as collateral, but Mwangeka demanded at least one car under her name or her company’s name.
In her post, Anerlisa said Kangangi had promised to repay the money in a week but he did not and his phone went unanswered.
“Given the evidence on record, it is this court’s view that it (the post) was indeed defamatory. The post directly referred to the plaintiff (Kangangi) and indicated that he was an unscrupulous businessman who conducted fraudulent businesses and could not be trusted.
“The plaintiff indicated that the claims by the defendant( Anerlisa) were false and that the defendant did not provide anything to controvert the same,” Chitembwe ruled.
“Given the evidence on record, I do find that a global award of Sh2,000,000 shall be adequate compensation for the plaintiff. The plaintiff is hereby awarded Sh2million as general damages plus costs and interest,” he ruled.