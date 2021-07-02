The government is looking for Kenyans who trickled to Naivasha to attend the 2021 Safari Rally, Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala has said.

In a public notice, CS Balala said the Tourism Research Institute(TRI) is inviting everyone who participated in or attended the event to offer feedback through a targeted survey.

The survey seeks to assess the attendees’ experiences and the economic impact of the WRC Safari Rally on the country’s tourism sector. According to media reports, the weekend-long event pumped approximately Sh4 billion into the Kenyan economy.

“…feel free to take part in the survey by @TRI_Kenya. The data will be useful in gauging visitor experience and the economic impact to the destination,” Balala said in a tweet.

In the survey, Kenyans will be required to disclose details about their travel arrangements such as mode of transport used and accommodation.

The Tourism institute also wants how much money the participants and attendees spent during the event.

The survey also requires participants to disclose levels of satisfaction with the event’s planning and execution.

The feedback will help the government plan better for the 2022 WRC Safari Rally after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the Safari Rally will be annual event until 2026.

To take the survey, scan the QR code provided or log on to: tri.go.ke.