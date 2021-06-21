Deputy President William Ruto has played down the impending coalition between Jubilee and ODM parties, saying it will not negatively impact his quest for the Presidency in 2022.

The Jubilee Deputy Party leader lamented the destruction of the ruling party, saying it has transformed from being a national party to a tribal party.

“I have heard them talk about Jubilee and ODM coming together. Let them know we are not bothered. We have our own hustlers party that has no tribal or regional boundaries. We are okay where we are,” he said in Kapenguria, West Pokot County.

“These people have destroyed Jubilee, which was a national party. Now they want to tell us that everyone to establish a tribal party… the UDA is for Kenya and cannot fit in a particular ethnic group.”

Ruto said he is popularizing his new political vehicle United Democratic Alliance (UDA), pledging to make it a national movement.

“We are going to have a national party, in which all Kenyans will fit. And what about the fringe parties? They say they want to join ODM and Jubilee. What history of Kenya will be written?” said Ruto.

This comes as Jubilee secretary general Raphael Tuju confirmed Jubilee Odm coalition plans are at an advanced stage ahead of next year’s presidential race.

“We are talking, there is much progress and we believe that this is the arrangement that will form the next government, there is a lot going on behind the scene,” said Tuju.