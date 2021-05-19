Police officers on Monday arrested a 60-year-old man for allegedly raping a mentally challenged woman in Gituntu, Tharaka Nithi County.
According to witnesses, the 20-year-old victim was seen storming out of the suspect’s homestead in tears. When asked what had transpired, she said the elderly man had tricked her into his house and raped her.
Confirming the incident, area Chief Edward Gitonga said the man, who lives alone, was found naked. The woman’s innerwear was also found on his bed.
“We have found the man wearing only a shirt and an innerwear believed to belong to the mentally challenged girl on his bed,” said the administrator.
Gitonga said the victim reported that the suspect called her from the road and asked her to help him look for missing keys inside his house.
Once she was inside the house, the suspect pushed her onto the bed and threatened to strangle her if she screamed.
The man was arrested and taken to Mitheru police post while the girl was taken to hospital for a checkup.