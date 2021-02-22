I first turned it down when Lulu Hassan called me, and I told her that I was not an actor; that they should give it to someone else. Good thing about Lulu is that she encouraged me and convinced me to try it out, and it was the best decision. So far so good.

Is “Kovu” your biggest show that you have been in?

I think it was a calling because I never struggled to get an opportunity for it; it just happened. I saw an opportunity and I just grabbed it, despite being hesitant at first. After a few shoots, it all became clear that this is something I should have been doing.

Last year, there were reports that some people had created a number of online pages with your photos on the profile, and were conning unsuspecting men into sending them cash, did you report the matter to the police?

Yes, I did report it but, unfortunately, the cons’ phones are always off and they use the computer to post what they have about me. The police can’t track the number. And, yes, it is still going on! They are very clever and tell people that I’m not on some social media sites. I’m really tired and my request to my fans is that they do not be fooled, I do not request money online.

What is the weirdest request you have ever received on Instagram?

I got a DM (direct message) from someone in Nigeria who wanted me to go and do a show there. The reason I found it weird was that they asked me how much they should pay our local production or my contract so that I can quit. We work under contracts and you cannot just leave like that.

Why did you tell women to stop expecting men to do everything for them and that they should work and stop being lazy?

I believe in hard work. Hustle. Hustling is not only for men, it is for women too! There is pride knowing that the money you have was made by yourself and not that a man gave it to you.

In my opinion, I do not find it amusing if you are in a relationship and the only thing that you think about is that my man will provide for me. No, that is so wrong!

There are times that even your man will be broke. It is only human that if you want a healthy relationship, you have to chip in.

I wake up at 5am on Thursdays and Fridays, to go and open bales of second-hand clothes and choose the best, take photos and post them on social media. That is how I make my extra cash.