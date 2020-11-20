A bodyguard attached to Education CS George Magoha has been accused of assault after being involved in a scuffle with journalists in Kisumu.

The incident happened when Magoha was inspecting desks at Kosawo Primary School on Thursday, November 19.

According to Chairman of Kisumu Journalists Network Rushdie Oudia, the bodyguard harassed Nation Media Group (NMG) photojournalist Ondari Ogega and his counterpart Viola Kosome from People Daily.

“I was just going about my duties when the bodyguard shoved me out of nowhere. It is not right because we were doing our duties and they had invited us, we did not gatecrash,” Viola said.

Allan Obiero, a journalist attached to Royal Media Services (RMS), witnessed the incident saying the bodyguard manhandled Viola before he allegedly assaulted Ondari sexually.

“Ondari first accidentally bumped into the officer as the CS was entering one of the classes but apologised as he struggled to take photos.

“In the next classroom, the bodyguard targeted the photojournalist and physically assaulted him below the belt after which he let out a shriek and a small confrontation ensued. The CS did not notice since it was a very big team,” the witness said.

According to reporters, the same officer harassed another journalist in Vihiga by inserting his fingers into his mouth.

“The incidents have not only instilled fear among the journalists but also amounts to sexual assault and suppression of the freedom of the press as enshrined in Articles 33 and 34 of the Kenyan Constitution.

“As journalists in this region, we take this incident with great concern, and shock, especially with the utter irresponsibility and daring face the officer, went on with his harassment in broad daylight and in the presence of the CS,” the Chairman of Kisumu Journalists Network stated.

Here’s a video of the incident: