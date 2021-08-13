Gospel musician Reuben Kigame is confident that he can be the next President if Kenyans collectively fought against the political status quo.

The veteran singer believes he is the best man for the job saying his candidacy is a much-needed alternative in the race dominated by prominent politicians.

“To many, it may sound unbelievable for someone like me to declare his candidature in the presidential election. It is going to be history for a blind musician to battle with common names in the Kenyan history of presidential elections,” Kigame told nation.africa.

Kigame noted that he is not a stranger to politics, having unsuccessfully vied for the Vihiga County gubernatorial seat in 2013.

“Politics have been in my blood since my student days. I participated in the repealing of section 2A of the old constitution during the Kanu regime under the leadership of the late President Daniel Moi,” he said.

The “Huniachi” composer said if elected President, his focus will be to fight corruption and abuse of power.

Kigame urged fellow musicians and Christians who are tired of divisive politics spearheaded by corrupt politicians to support him.

“Kenya belongs to us all. I appeal to fellow musicians to support me as I promise to fight cartels in the music industry that have subjected musicians to abject poverty,” he said.

“We are fed up with the status quo of cartels and thieves who are making massive wealth by stealing from poor Kenyans,” he said, further challenging Kenyans to come out of their cocoons.

When asked whether he learned from Bishop Pius Muiru who unsuccessfully ran for the seat in 2007, Kigame pointed an accusing finger at Christians.