A 22-year-old woman was on Wednesday, August 18 charged with raping a 12-year-old boy and forcing his 5-year-old sister to perform oral sex on him.

A Milimani Law court heard that Ms Sabina Mwikali Muasya, on diverse dates between January 2020 and July 2020 at Kileleshwa Mosata Gardens in Nairobi county, intentionally and unlawfully caused penetration of the minor’s penis into her vagina.

She also allegedly committed an indecent act with the child by touching his penis on diverse dates between January 1 and July 31, 2020, at Kileleshwa Mosata Gardens.

Ms Mwikali faced a third charge of compelling a 5-year-old child to suck the penis of his sibling aged 12-years-old.

A police report indicated that the mother of the two siblings reported the matter two months after the househelp had left.

“She reported that she came to know about this on November 8, 2020, at around 10 pm through a conversation between her 5-year-old daughter and the new house help while she was bathing her, that Sabina used to tell her to suck the penis of her brother,” read the police report.

Upon hearing the conversation, the mother asked the children about what had been happening while Sabina was working for them.

The children confessed that Sabina had been sexually assaulting them.

On November 12, 2020, police recorded statements from the children and the new house help, and on February 5, 2021, the victims were taken to hospital for medical examination.

Sabina Mwikali, who appeared in court with a three-month-old baby, denied the charges. Through her lawyer, she pleaded with the court to release her on bail saying her baby needs her care.

Nairobi Magistrate Jane Kamau ordered the accused to be remanded at Langata Women’s Prison awaiting a pre-bail report to be produced in court on September 1, 2021.