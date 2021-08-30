Lennox Ndung’u, 21, is a fashion consultant and events manager.

He speaks to Spice Magazine

When did your interest in fashion start?

I think it all started in 2016. I had this neighbour whose dressing I really used to admire.

I would dress up, but never thought I had as much style as he did. We accidentally met up with the guy on the stairs one day and he told me that I had great fashion sense.

I could not believe it. We argued about that a bit of course (chuckles). But that gave me a major confidence boost and I started seriously paying attention to the way I dress. It gave me the balls to keep pushing my fashion game and to up the ante.

How can you define your style?

Simple and chic. I believe that a person’s style changes as they grow out of some things and into others.

It would be quite boring if personal style did not change in tandem with the changing times as well as the different experiences that inform personal choices such as style and personality.

I have to say that it has been quite a journey finding what works for me fashion-wise.

I have tried different styles such as streetwear, vintage, aesthetic, casual and grunge, among others. Of course, I am still evolving, so let us see what the future holds.

What sets you apart from the rest?

I just don’t put on clothes or labels because they are on-trend. I mean, if a trend works for me, I will pick it up.

But I do not feel compelled to buy stuff just because they are trending. I prefer simple classic pieces that are ageless and timeless.

Who or what inspired you towards fashion consultancy?

Social media has made so many careers as well as given people the confidence to pursue their dreams.

Instagram grew my confidence. I have been a consultant for a year and a half now. I am working on building a clientele base, one client at a time.

Does fashion and image have meaning to you?

Fashion is a form of self-expression. Fashion is how I play around with clothes, while image is the total representation of what you see when you look at me from my clothes, demeanour to the way I walk and talk.

It is important to create a well-rounded image of who you are and make sure all aspects from dressing to body posture communicate that.

What are your thoughts on scent?

Scents go hand-in-hand with fashion and creating a lasting impact. Can you imagine meeting someone who is well dressed yet they have an awful scent? Wearing the right scent can also be a great mood enhancer.

You can have a power scent for boardroom meetings, and a light citrusy scent for hanging out with friends.

I use scents to express myself and love anything that has vanilla and jasmine notes.

Where do you draw your fashion inspiration?

The internet is a treasure trove. Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram are my go-to platforms whenever I feel stuck fashion-wise. They normally have many ideas that someone can try out.

Do you have fashion idols?

I have several fashion idols including Brian Kimanzi, Filbert Mkwiche and Audrey Lunda

They are always looking dapper and are not afraid to push the definition of style and fashion.

Your best fashion buy is?

My black boots. I adore them and use them frequently. They go with almost everything.

What can’t you leave the house without?

My watch. Well, you know what they say, time is money. Also, it is a classic accessory.

One fashion tip for men, please.

Looking good helps you feel good. Dress well for yourself first. It is a form of good manners.