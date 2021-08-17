Musician Fredrick Mtinda popularly known as Brown Mauzo has taken a major step to prove his love for his wife Vera Sidika.

The singer has gotten tattoos of the socialite’s name on his arms. He shared a video on social media yesterday as celebrity tattoo artiste Barry Tusker inked the name ‘Vera’ on his right inner arm and ‘Sidika’ on the left arm.

Brown Mauzo said the love he has for the video vixen prompted the decision to have her name next to his armpits.

“The love I have for my wife got me tattooing her name on my arm. This is for you, baby. I love you,” he wrote.

In another post, Brown Mauzo wrote: “For the love of my wife. My one and only @queenveebosset ❤️🙏🏻”

In the comments section, a smitten Vera wrote: “Awww 🥰 my baby!!! You went through all that pain for me 🥺🥺🥺 Love you!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

She also reposted Mauzo’s video on her page and captioned it: “🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺 Bae Tattooed my name 😩😩 I’m speechless 😶 @brownmauzo254 Love you ❤️”