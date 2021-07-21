Tanzanian songbird Vanessa Mdee has slammed reports of having a baby with her fiancée Rotimi.

The rumours popped out this past weekend, with the ever-buzzing grapevine in Tanzania claiming that the singer had delivered a bouncing baby boy.

This is after Navy Kenzo music group member, Aika, commented ‘Issa boy’ on a post that Vanessa had put on Instagram with the caption, ‘But God’.

Tanzanian bloggers picked that up and ran with it, sparking congratulatory messages and comments from fans of the US-based singer.

Mdee promptly responded, slamming the rumour mongers for unsettling her mother.

“I do not have a baby yoo! OK? You are freaking my mother out,” she said.

Adding: “Mama wa watu yuko zake Arusha mnaanza kumpanikisha tu bure kwamba nimezaa. Aliyewaambia nimezaa ni nani?” Vanessa posed.

Loosely translated: (She is minding her business in Arusha and you are making her panic by saying I have given birth. Who told you?)

This is the second time Mdee has been forced to slam pregnancy claims. In May of this year, Vanessa said: “Watu wanauliza vipi kuhusu mtoto. No, sina mimba bado. But soon.”

(People are asking about a baby, No, I haven’t gotten pregnant yet. But (I will) soon.)

Mdee and Rotimi got engaged in December 2020 after a year of dating.

The songbird quit music and relocated to Atlanta to live with Rotimi. She has also tattooed his name on her chest.