Mary Ngami alias Marya Prude isn’t opposed to tying the knot again.

Marya was married to Citizen TV presenter Willis Raburu from 2017 to 2020.

The pair parted ways under unclear circumstances a few months after they lost their unborn daughter, Ashley Adana. Rumours, however, had it that Willis Raburu was cheating on Marya when she was pregnant. Neither of them confirmed these claims.

During a Q&A session with her followers, Marya said she doesn’t wish to remarry. She, however, is open to the idea of remarrying on one condition.

“I’m not wishing but I’m open to it if the right person comes,” Marya responded when asked, “Do you still wish to get married again?”

In another interaction, the 27-year-old joked about her current dating status after a fan asked her, “Are you ready to date? Or are you seeing someone?”

“I’m not seeing someone, I’m seeing people. Lol,” she responded.

Marya did, however, give a definite answer to the question: “Are you single?”

“Yes I am,” she answered.