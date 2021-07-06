A decade-long “feud” between the Nitakufinya duo of Musyoka Wambua and Aaron Matendechere came to a sweet ending after they reconciled in an interview with Jalang’o.

On top of making peace, Musyoka and Matendechere walked away with some goodies to boost their livelihoods.

Musyoka, who lived in fear for about a year after Matendechere threatened him in a TV interview, said a motorbike would significantly change his life.

“My biggest wish right now is to have a motorbike so that I stop vending water and go into the bodaboda business,” he said.

Matendechere, who runs a barbershop in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga area, also wished for a motorbike.

Jalang’o granted their wish saying they would each receive a motorbike. Further, Jalas managed to secure an endorsement deal for the duo that will see them feature in an upcoming advert for Jahazi flour mill.

“Niko na team inaitwa Unga ya Jahazi. Wamekubali kufanya na nyinyi kazi na mtafanya advert yao ya ugali,” Jalango said.

Matendechere and Musyoka also appealed to Kenyans who have used their viral clip for commercial purposes to consider sharing the income with them.