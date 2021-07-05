Wanjiku Bubi is a Kenyan fashion and beauty enthusiast based in Montreal, Canada. Bubi believes that fashion is important as it is the first way you introduce yourself to people.

She spoke to PeopleDaily about her style and fashion.

When did your love for fashion start?

I think it started around my 15th birthday. My mum had just come back from a trip to Milan, Italy, with my first leather jacket and I fell in love with it instantly.

That’s when I started experimenting with my style and learning what pieces pair well together.

I explored what kinds of clothes I thought complemented my style at the time—which have drastically changed for the better, I think.

How can you define your style?

I can describe it as dynamic. It changes based on what I am feeling at the time or what is inspiring me during that period.

I find myself playing different roles in different outfits—sometimes I dress more mature in simple looks, and some days I choose to throw all my colourful clothes on and make a playful look out of it.

My style evolves with the trends, but I am always careful to add a little of my flare and personality to any trend I pick up on.

What does fashion and image mean to you?

I have always been that one person that’s always cared about the way they present themselves to the world. Initially, it came from a place of insecurity, but over time, my self–confidence has grown.

I have over time discovered that as much as self-worth is internal, one can play and influence their moods by their choice of clothing.

I believe that dressing up is one way of presenting my best self every day. When you look good, you feel good.

What are your plans going forward?

I am currently working on a Psychology degree that I’m hoping will open doors for me in the global market.

I’m mainly focused on acquiring skills that I can apply in whatever field I end up in.

I have been blessed with the privilege of receiving a world-class education and I’m working on taking advantage of everything that I can that includes exploring my skills in the digital world with social media influencing and putting out content that people can get inspired by.

Where do you get your fashion inspiration from?

I watch a lot of reality TV; Keeping Up With The Kardashians, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Married to Medicine are some of my favourite shows.

I find myself paying particular attention to the wardrobes of the cast members, and I draw a lot of inspiration from what I see.

Like everyone else today, I also draw a lot of fashion inspiration from the internet.

Pinterest, for instance, has everything you would be interested in be it fashion or even décor.

How different or similar are the fashion scenes in Kenya and Canada?

The fashion scenes in Kenya and Canada are surprisingly similar in the sense that a lot of people are becoming more and more expressive in the way that they dress.

Slowly, I see that what’s trending plays less of an important role in how people choose to dress.

I feel that maybe Kenyans—my generation especially—are really embracing their autonomy in choosing the way they want to look and present themselves, and it really inspiring.

Who are your fashion idols?

It ranges anywhere from Jordyn Woods to some of my friends honestly. I take inspiration from a lot of different people.

What can’t you leave the house without?

Lip balm! Chapped lips are my pet peeve.

Worst fashion mistake you ever committed.

Probably leaving a sleepover in socks and sandals! Not my proudest moment, I must say.

What fashion style or item should never see the light of day?

Unpopular opinion, anything velvet or velour. Just get rid of it, I feel like we’ve taken it too far now.

Share with us one piece of fashion advice.

For men, don’t be afraid to accessorize. Jewellery is your friend. And no, accessories and jewellery are not feminine.

A general one, take a risk. Experiment. Look online for inspiration and then put your own twist on it, even if you think the look doesn’t make sense, you might surprise yourself.

It is only through taking risks and experimenting that you will be able to find your own fashion.